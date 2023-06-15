Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool could take on Bayern Munich malcontent Ryan Gravenberch; Manchester United eyeing Yann Sommer; Liverpool out on Benjamin Pavard?; Tottenham Hotspur to make move on Jadon Sancho?; Real Madrid scoping Bayern target; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch aired his grievances with the media once again and eventually, he might actually talk to someone at the club about what is bothering him (if only he was going to work every day for the last nine months at the same location as his bosses).

Even if that chat happens sooner, rather than later, Gravenberch might be lining up his next move — and Liverpool FC could provide a new home for him:

Liverpool ‘eye another midfielder with Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga, Ryan Gravenberch and Romeo Lavia on their shortlist - and also want to sign a dynamic young defender.’ Having completed the £35m signing of Alexis Mac Allister last week, Liverpool’s summer rebuild got off to the perfect start. The report states that while Klopp wants all his transfer business to be sorted by the time the team return for pre-season on July 8, there is an acknowledgement this may not be possible due to various international fixtures. Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga, Ryan Gravenberch and Romeo Lavia are among the midfielders under consideration by the club, with merits for each player.

While it might be tough for some to think about giving up on a young talent, Gravenberch has made it clear that he values playing time over everything. If he isn’t a regular, he wants out.

With his lack of maturity on the issue, it probably makes sense for Bayern Munich to explore what the club can get for him on the market. Next season is lining up to be a tough campaign and the Bavarians might want to avoid having a distraction with a penchant for flapping his gums to the press on the roster.

Manchester United could be lining itself up to give Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer a new home:

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Yann Sommer in the past, and they could revive their interest in the goalkeeper. According to talkSPORT, Manchester United could return for 34-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the summer transfer window.

On the surface, the move might make sense for Sommer. The Switzerland international wants to be a starter, which will be tough in Bavaria. Will Manchester United offer him that chance?

Bayern Munich is in the middle of about a million transfer rumors and is looking to add — at least — three key players this summer. Germany is in the throes of trying to figure out who it is as a national team and is facing three opponents in friendlies over the next week.

Indeed, there is much to yack about when it comes to some of your favorite topics. Here is what is on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show:

A look at Germany’s squad for the slate of matches during this international session.

Why Hansi Flick is towing a fine line between job security and getting sacked.

What could go right for Germany.

Why some German linchpins might be out of luck moving forward.

How the summer transfer window could turn out disastrous for Bayern Munich. What if Bayern Munich doesn’t get any of the big name players that it wants?

Liverpool FC might not be all that interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard after all:

Sources at Liverpool have played down reports linking Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard with a move to Anfield. The 27-year-old has been the source of speculation regarding a summer move and the Reds were claimed to be among the interested parties. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg named Liverpool as a “hot candidate” for his signature, with Sport Bild’s head of football Christian Falk later reporting that Pavard’s agents are “already talking to Liverpool” about a move. Cold water has since been poured on those suggestions by Merseyside reporter Neil Jones, who has indicated club sources have informed him that there is little truth in the speculation and any move for the player looks highly unlikely this summer. “Liverpool have dismissed it, Liverpool have said ‘it’s not true, we’re not in for him, he’s not a target’ and it would be hard to see,” Jones told Redmen TV on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Manchester United wantaway Jadon Sancho:

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is considering launching a £50m move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who also has loan interest from former employers Borussia Dortmund.

We are deep in the throes of silly season with Bayern Munich and it has been absolute craziness for days now.

With some big name (and money!) players potentially coming in to Bayern Munich and some club staples potentially heading out, the team is in a state of flux. There is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The transfer of West Ham’s Declan Rice to Bayern Munich is not looking good...what’s next? Who can Bayern Munich get if Arsenal FC makes its play for Rice?

Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s plan to revamp its attack and why it has the futures for Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry on shaky ground.

Why Raphael Guerreiro was a deft pickup.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s instability, how long it might take the new leadership to fix, and why patience will be vital for fans of the club.

Inter Milan wing-back and Germany international Robin Gosens could be headed to the Bundesliga. Union Berlin appears to be the frontrunner at this stage:

Robin Gosens could leave Inter in the summer, confirmed.



Union Berlin - among the clubs interested - already asked for info.



As told in May, the club targeted Carlos Augusto as possible replacements: new rounds of talks with Monza are expected soon.

If Bayern Munich wants Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani it might have to act quickly. Not only is Paris Saint-Germain in the race, but Real Madrid might also take a run at the Frenchman:

Real Madrid have joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is high on the wish list of German champions Bayern Munich as well.

Well, that was close. Germany narrowly avoided defeat to the mighty Ukraine despite playing at home and going up 1-0 early in the game. Hansi Flick tested out a back three and it reaped dividends, only not for the team that it was intended to. Germany seem like they have a million problems and a lot of them will be familiar to fans of Bayern Munich, but also brand new ones that are unique to the international setup.

Here are our talking points from the game:

The back three doesn’t work — please stop using it, Hansi.

Did Joshua Kimmich use Lewandowski’s stutter-step penalty technique?

The horrible state of the German fullback roster. Should Kimmich be sent back to the flanks?

A concerning lack of chances created by the German attack. The missing factor is left as an exercise for the listener.

Leon Goretzka is being unfairly maligned for his performance.

Does Hansi Flick see Kai Havertz as an alternative to Niclas Fullkrug at striker?

You cannot trust a Borussia Dortmund player on the national team.

player on the national team. A suggestion for what kind of lineup Germany should use at the Euros.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Nemanja Motika is still making the club some money, thanks to his latest move:

Nemanja Motika, ehemaliger Jugendspieler, wechselt von Roter Stern Belgrad zu Olimpija Ljubljana. Bayern hatte sich beim Verkauf an Belgrad eine Rückkaufoption, ein Vorkaufsrecht und eine Weiterverkaufsbeteiligung von 15% gesichert. Wie hoch die Ablöse nun ist, ist nicht bekannt. pic.twitter.com/3ZULdSAZGZ — FC Bayern News (@iMiaSanMia_GER) June 14, 2023

Former youth player Nemanja Motika joins Olimpija Ljubljana from Red Star Belgrade. Bayern had secured a buyback option, a right of first refusal and a 15% resale share in the sale to Belgrade. How high the fee is now is not known.

It looks like Borussia Dortmund is going to make out nicely if Jude Bellingham continues on his career trajectory with Real Madrid:

Real Madrid will pay €103m fixed fee for Jude Bellingham. Final add-ons package could reach €30.9m depending on Jude & Real Madrid performances/titles. ✨



Salary will be around €10/12m, medical tests were perfect — Real believe they signed a top player for many, many years. pic.twitter.com/1XH0oKCacG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023