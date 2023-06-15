Alphonso Davies to stay at Bayern Munich for the rest of his career? “Why not?”

There has been a lot of talk about Alphonso Davies’ contract in recent weeks, as talks over a new deal with Bayern Munich collapsed after the previous sporting director left his post Furthermore, the Canadian superstar’s agent publicly came out to talk about postponing talks until 2024 and also gave Champions League rivals Real Madrid, who have been linked to Davies for a while, a lot of praise. Therefore, it’d have been fair for Bayern fans to be worried about the future of one of Bayern’s biggest young stars.

While those worries may not be assuaged yet, Davies’ comments to TSN Soccer, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, may yet help fans breathe a bit easier. Specifically his comments about staying in Munich for the rest of his career. “I don’t see why not. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have great players. We saw many legends come and go.”

But it’s not just about Bayern’s reputation. Davis seems to enjoy life in Bavaria. “It’s truly an amazing feeling to be able to play for a club like this. Going forward, I just wanna be part of that and give my all for the club.”

The pessimistic way of interpreting this would be to say that Davies wants to soothe ruffled feathers that his agents’ comments may have disturbed, but equally, it is always really nice to see one of Bayern’s best young players say such positive things about the club.