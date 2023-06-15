Germany coach Hansi Flick met with Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer

Germany have just limped over the line in their 1000th game in a friendly against Ukraine which ended in a 3-3 draw, not the best way to prepare for the upcoming Euros on home soil. Coach Hansi Flick has a lot of questions to answer, but he did meet with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer recently:

Things are going well for Manu. We met briefly in Munich at the Bayern vs Leipzig game. He’s a bit ahead of schedule. I’m convinced that when he’s fit again he’ll be back to his old level. Q: Will he then automatically be #1 and captain again? We’ll decide that when the time comes. Manuel Neuer has shaped goalkeeping for well over 10 years. He’s exceptional as a goalkeeper, as well as a person. But he has to – and he knows that – bring his performances. – Frankfurt Allgemeine as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Looks like Manu is on schedule to make his comeback but Flick will not let him just waltz right into the starting lineup.

