Uli Hoeneß dishes on the state of Bayern Munich

Don’t call it FC Hollywood. Former Bayern Munich president and current board member Uli Hoeneß is back in the thick of things, but is enjoying a relaxing period with the club after the excitement that closed the 2023/23 season.

You might even say he’s relaxed.

“The club has calmed down, it’s totally quiet,” Hoeneß said for SkySportDE (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We meet once a week and discuss everything. So far it’s going very well, not much is being written in newspapers. The things that we’re doing are not discussed in public, but in a small circle — that’s good.”

Whither the famous Bavarian mole? Whoever it is, they seem to have gone underground — or maybe been pushed out. Uli threw in a pointed dig at former club star and current media pundit Lothar Matthäus, for good measure.

“Your people like Lothar will also get less information in the next few months because we will cut off his channels,” Hoeneß promised.

What about all the transfer rumors? As the club prepares to enter a pivotal summer transfer window — absent the services of a sporting director after sacking Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić at the end of the season — Uli delivered some updates straight from the horse’s mouth.

First, on long-time Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphaël Guerreiro, Bayern’s newest acquisition: “When the name was mentioned in our squad planning group, as a free agent, we all agreed immediately. This is a player that we can use very well because he is versatile.

“He can play left-back, left wing, theoretically in midfield too. If you want to have a balanced squad, you need specialists in their positions, but you also need players who can play several positions.”

Guerreiro’s versatility will be something to watch as Bayern’s pursuit of a number six looks to be faltering. If Arsenal beat them out for West Ham’s Declan Rice, perhaps Guerreiro — who was a revelation in central midfield for Dortmund last season — gets a look?

Of course, it’s hard to say how stable all the plans are without a sporting director in place. Uli’s on that, too. “We’re on schedule and have a few ideas, but they can’t be realized overnight. [Returning CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge] and I have promised that we’ll help until we fill in the role,” Hoeneß concluded.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.