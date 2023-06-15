 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! We did a postgame review of Germany's dismal performance versus Ukraine! Skip the highlights and click here to listen to our breakdown of what went wrong with Hansi Flick's men at the Weserstadion.

Will Bayern Munich keep Benjamin Pavard or Leon Goretzka?

Could a pair of long-tenured Bayern players stick around together?

Lokomotiv Moskva v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League
Pavard and Goretzka share an embrace after a 2020 Champions League group stage goal against Lokomotiv Moskva.
How much are Bayern Munich going to turn over their squad heading into the 2023/24 season? Change has been in the air in Bavaria and with a new manager in town plus a sporting director vacancy, almost every aspect of the roster has been speculated about.

We saw what club president Herbert Hainer thought about it, but could both players still find a long-term future with the Rekordmeister? With all the commotion that may occur around them, it may be a coup for the club to secure their services for at least one more season. But it’s a question of wills, too.

Goretzka’s place in the starting midfield pivot next to Joshua Kimmich could come under threat if the club retain their 4-2-3-1 shape, especially given a high-profile pursuit of a new number six in the summer transfer window. Pavard, meanwhile, has seemed on the fence about his Bayern future for some time. If either, or both stay — and Bayern land their various transfer targets — they and the club might not be happy with the outcome and the distribution of playing time.

What do you think will happen...

What will happen with Benjamin Pavard and Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich?

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth.

As always, we appreciate all the support.

