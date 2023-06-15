Report: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Brighton’s Moises Caicédo

After Bayern Munich’s pursuit of West Ham’s Declan Rice went up in smoke, the German giants are reportedly going back to the Premier League well. This time the player is Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo, with the scoop coming from Sky Sports DE’s Gianluca Di Marzio, as relayed by Florian Plettenberg:

News #Caicedo: He was discussed at FC Bayern in the last days as he has still no agreement with Chelsea or Liverpool yet. Bayern is monitoring his situation. But #CFC still pushing. But: Tuchel has other plans and is not pushing for him at this stage. Interest confirmed via @DiMarzio. @SkySportDE

Later, Plettenberg had more information as well:

More on #Caicedo! He will remain on the list of FC Bayern confirmed. He’s an option for defensive midfield. @OfficialBHAFC aware of Bayern‘s interest. Bayern’s transfer strategy: step by step … First talks took place Bayern is monitoring his situation but they are aware of the competition from England.

The 20-year-old Ecuadorian international presents another interesting alternative in the pivot next to Joshua Kimmich — someone who might be defensive enough to allow Kimmich to venture forward while creative and technical enough to suit Bayern’s demands.

The young talent wouldn’t come cheap, though. And with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea FC circling, it would be no surprise if Bayern have their sights fixed on other priorities for now. He’s been tipped as high as €80m this summer transfer window.

Which begs the question: might Laimer, Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Ryan Gravenberch be enough for Thomas Tuchel’s central midfield? How much could Bayern actually invest in another midfielder?