Max Eberl currently Bayern Munich’s top candidate to replace Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich is still without a sporting director heading into a crucial summer transfer window, but the club’s front office and board has insisted that they are ready to take their time to find the right candidate to replace Hasan Salihamidzic. They are prepared to wait as long as this fall to bring someone in as they do not want to feel too rushed just because the search coincides with a pivotal transfer window for the club.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who’s just come back to Bayern’s supervisory board, had said that it will be a culmination of himself, Uli Hoeness, Thomas Tuchel, and new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen that will discuss all things transfers until a new sporting director is found. They’ve already brought in Konrad Laimer and have all but wrapped up Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund, though the Laimer deal was technically already agreed upon back in the winter when Brazzo and Oliver Kahn were still around.

There have been a handful of names linked with Bayern’s potential new sporting director including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Markus Krösche, FC Augsburg’s Stefan Reuter, Schalke 04’s Michael Reschke, and even RB Leipzig’s Max Eberl. All of those candidates had essentially been ruled out entirely, but information from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg suggests that Eberl is still Bayern’s number one candidate to replace Brazzo.

Per Plettenberg, Eberl is ahead of Markus Krösche in Bayern’s pecking order, but no concrete negotiations have taken place yet between Bayern, Leipzig, and Eberl. He became RB Leipzig’s sporting director back in December of last year after he had stepped down from his role with Borussia Monchengladbach, having spent nearly 14 years as their sporting director. When he made the decision to step down, he had said that he was making the decision because he was drained and tired after so many years with Die Fohlen, perhaps suffering from a great deal of burnout.

If he is to be the eventual replacement for Brazzo, he certainly be more under the limelight at Bayern than he was at Gladbach or Leipzig. That’s not to say that he won’t b able to handle the pressure, but being under the microscope so heavily at a constant rate can take its toll. His contract with Leipzig runs through June 2026, so it will likely require a considerable transfer fee to pry him away from Die Roten Bullen when push comes to shove at the negotiating table for Bayern.