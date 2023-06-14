Report: Bayern Munich could be eyeing move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz...will Arsenal prevent it?

According to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bayern Munich has interest in Chelsea FC attacker Kai Havertz. However, the Bavarians could face a familiar foe in trying to lure Havertz back to Germany — Arsenal FC.

After winning a duel for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, the Gunners might be aiming to stop Havertz from leaving England:

Arsenal have made an opening proposal to recruit forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea. The north London club hold a strong interest in Havertz and are now working to sign the 24-year-old. Arsenal’s pursuit, which is still at a relatively early stage, has stepped up in recent days following contact with Chelsea and Havertz. Bayern Munich — who are coached by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel — are also admirers of the Germany international, who has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. That puts Chelsea at a crossroads; ideally, they would look to tie Havertz down to fresh terms or sell him for an acceptable price. This is not a hard and fast rule, though, and if the attacker stays there is optimism he will return to form under incoming head coach Mauricio Pochettino after a difficult season. But should a deal emerge that suits all parties, it is highly possible Havertz will depart.

Havertz has been rumored to be a longtime target of Bayern Munich, but some reports have already emerged to counter Ornstein’s information. Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says that the Bavarians are not interested in the Germany international at this stage:

Yes, @Arsenal has entered the race as per @David_Ornstein.



➡️ Havertz is for sale as he won’t extend at #CFC beyond 2025

➡️ Still no topic for FC Bayern confirmed

➡️ Real Madrid is monitoring him but they have to find a replacement for Benzema first - as reported!… pic.twitter.com/UUuxJPnTNO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 14, 2023

What’s true? What’s not? At this point, it is tough to tell as both reporters are generally good. Whatever happens, this is just the latest twist in what is becoming an incredibly insane summer transfer window.