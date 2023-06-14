 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! We did a postgame review of Germany's dismal performance versus Ukraine! Skip the highlights and click here to listen to our breakdown of what went wrong with Hansi Flick's men at the Weserstadion.

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich expecting offer from PSG on Lucas Hernandez

It appears that Lucas Hernandez is leaving Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich had “positive” talks with French defender Lucas Hernandez, but the end result was that the 27-year-old still wants to make the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It is rumored that PSG will offer Hernandez a five-year deal, which would be a no-brainer for the oft-injured, but spectacular center-back/left-back:

The talks between Bayern and #Hernández were positive and proceeded in a good atmosphere. Hernández made it clear, that he is very grateful for the support of the club. Therefore, no future dispute is expected from all parties.

Confirmed again and today, Hernández made it clear that he wants to join @PSG_inside!

Bayern bosses expect an offer from Paris soon. They want €60m+ X!

To get a defender, who has the quality of Hernandez, at that price is absolute steal. However, that figure is only so low because of Hernandez’s daunting injury history. Most recently, Hernandez tore his ACL and is still working his way back to full health.

For a player whose game is based on the speed and explosiveness that Hernandez has played with, there is no telling if that kind of devastating knee injury will have a long-term effect on his career. he could come back at 100% or he could be missing that little extra bit of acceleration that made him so special.

Regardless, it appears that the chapter of Hernandez’s career being written about Bayern Munich is likely complete.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 148 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works