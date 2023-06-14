Report: Bayern Munich expecting offer from PSG on Lucas Hernandez

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich had “positive” talks with French defender Lucas Hernandez, but the end result was that the 27-year-old still wants to make the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

It is rumored that PSG will offer Hernandez a five-year deal, which would be a no-brainer for the oft-injured, but spectacular center-back/left-back:

The talks between Bayern and #Hernández were positive and proceeded in a good atmosphere. Hernández made it clear, that he is very grateful for the support of the club. Therefore, no future dispute is expected from all parties. Confirmed again and today, Hernández made it clear that he wants to join @PSG_inside! Bayern bosses expect an offer from Paris soon. They want €60m+ X!

To get a defender, who has the quality of Hernandez, at that price is absolute steal. However, that figure is only so low because of Hernandez’s daunting injury history. Most recently, Hernandez tore his ACL and is still working his way back to full health.

For a player whose game is based on the speed and explosiveness that Hernandez has played with, there is no telling if that kind of devastating knee injury will have a long-term effect on his career. he could come back at 100% or he could be missing that little extra bit of acceleration that made him so special.

Regardless, it appears that the chapter of Hernandez’s career being written about Bayern Munich is likely complete.