After whiffing on Declan Rice, Bayern Munich could face uphill battle on Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović

Bayern Munich officially bowed out out of the race for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice on Tuesday and could now find potential pursuit of Juvenus striker Dušan Vlahović far more complicated than originally thought.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Vlahović has drawn the interest of new Chelsea FC coach Mauricio Pochettino, who could be meeting soon with Juventus to start to work out a deal:

️ #Vlahovic, talks between #Chelsea and #Juventus is about to begin, as revealed yesterday. ✅



The club - without #UCL - needs to sell and already set his price tag: around €80m to let him go.



Pochettino wants the striker: evolving situation. ⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/kx2HZKNgcM pic.twitter.com/5hiqGvr5xC — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 14, 2023

Vlahović, however, was just one of the attacking options that Bayern Munich has been rumored to be pursuing for the summer transfer window. Kolo Muani is said to be a favorite of Bayern Munich supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß and might be ready to leave Die Adler per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

The main priority for the Bayern bosses is to find a striker now! #Rice was the hottest target for central midfield. But Bayern is out of the race for now as reported. Kolo Muani, one of the names that remains on Bayern‘s list. Instead, Frankfurt is not planning to extend his contract with a big salary increase - NOW. Frankfurt bosses will wait on further developments. His salary now: Less than €1.5m gross/year.

Bayern Munich could start to feel the pressure of the summer transfer window as players start to ink deals with new teams. Will the Bavarians act quickly on Kolo Muani or will they play the long game in hopes of lowering the rumored €100 million asking fee of Eintracht Frankfurt?