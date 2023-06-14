Report suggests Joshua Kimmich might be at the heart of issues in the midfield at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has all, but been anointed as the team’s next captain.

However, there is some speculation his act could be wearing thin on some teammates and also with some club executives according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The German outlet’s duo of Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl did some digging on Bayern Munich’s festering midfield situation:

Joshua Kimmich and the midfield issues were among topics discussed within the people currently in charge. The opinion is that Kimmich never managed to have a homogeneous partnership with his partner in midfield. The word used was ‘missing symbiosis’. Kimmich is undisputed for Thomas Tuchel. Internally, he is said to have described him as his most important outfield player. However, the coach no longer sees him as the No. 6 in front of the defense, but a bit more attacking next to a defensively stronger teammate.

Bild also spoke to Lothar Matthäus, who does not think that Kimmich is doing anything to elevate any of his respective midfield partners. In fact, Matthäus thinks the Germany international could be having adverse effects on his teammates.

“The players next to him have recently been constantly getting worse: it doesn’t matter whether (Leon) Goretzka, (Marcel) Sabitzer or (Ryan) Gravenberch. Because they had to do unfamiliar work for Kimmich,” Matthäus remarked. ”Kimmich sometimes wants too much on the pitch, and not only harms himself but also his teammates. That’s why the players playing No. 8 next to him have a hard time. As a coach, I’d talk to Kimmich about how he should act in the future so that things get better.”

Kimmich’s ability to meld with his midfield mates might not be the only issue, however. His emphatic gestures and antics on the pitch, plus what is perceived as back room politicking for power — allegedly — have some teammates raising their eyebrows:

Kimmich is very ambitious and wants to get to the top of the hierarchy as quickly as possible. With his attitude, he also causes discussions among his teammates. Some believe he is ‘overdoing it’ with his gestures on the pitch, for example.

Matthäus indicated that he could how that might be the case.

“I still see Joshua Kimmich as an absolute leader. But he has to back down a bit. From time to time he overdoes things with his statements, with his gestures. That can often get on the nerves of other players.”

Whatever the case, Kimmich will be under the microscope next season and his ability to work in tandem with a partner will be scrutinized. How he respond will likely be key to the success of the squad.