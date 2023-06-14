Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich won’t enter the Kylian Mbappé sweepstakes; Manchester City could beat Bayern for Josko Gvardiol; Bayern eyeing Dutch striker?; Sadio Mané eyeing up next stop?; Transfer updates on Niclas Füllkrug and Marc Roca; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich exited from the race for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice after a somewhat brief flirtation that many perceived to be very serious.

When it comes to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé and his potential availability this summer, the Bavarians are not going to let themselves get caught gazing too much into his eyes.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will not entertain the prospect of an attack led by the star Frenchman. Why? Because he would be ridiculously expensive and too far out of the club’s budgetary constraints:

FC Bayern is not considering to enter the race for #Mbappe. And there was no contact or approach yet.



Main reason: The package is simply not affordable for the club (transfer fee + salary + signing fee)!

This really is not shocking news, but it was kind of fun to think about — just like the potential pursuits of Rice and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

FootballTransfers journalist Steve Kay is reporting that Manchester City might try to lure RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol to the Champions League winners by signing of his Croatian buddy, Mateo Kovačić:

Manchester City are ready to move for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer, FootballTransfers has been told by sources. Pep Guardiola sees the Croatia international, who starred in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as he played a leading role in a third-placed finish for his nation, as the ideal successor to Aymeric Laporte, who is likely to depart at the end of the season. Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the player this summer, with the Blues having gone close to landing the promising youngster in 2022. City have already opened talks to sign Gvardiol’s Croatia teammate Mateo Kovačić in the summer. Positive discussions took place with player’s camp in the last few days over personal terms, FootballTransfers has been informed. This deal would make any move for Gvardiol smoother. FootballTransfers has been told that Gvardiol has become an important target to strengthen Pep Guardiola’s squad for next season because of his ability to play in a number of positions along the back line.

Bayern Munich has been linked to Gvardiol, but would likely need to outbid both Manchester City and Chelsea FC to make it happen.

You want to talk Bayern Munich and Germany? We’ve got you covered.

Bayern Munich is in the middle of about a million transfer rumors and is looking to add — at least — three key players this summer. Germany is in the throes of trying to figure out who it is as a national team and is facing three opponents in friendlies over the next week.

Indeed, there is much to yack about when it comes to some of your favorite topics. Here is what is on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show:

A look at Germany’s squad for the slate of matches during this international session.

Why Hansi Flick is towing a fine line between job security and getting sacked.

What could go right for Germany.

Why some German linchpins might be out of luck moving forward.

How the summer transfer window could turn out disastrous for Bayern Munich. What if Bayern Munich doesn’t get any of the big name players that it wants?

Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in 20-year-old Dutch striker Xavi Simons of PSV Eindhoven:

Bayern Munich are ready to make a bid for Xavi Simons amid reports that the PSV Eindhoven starlet is wanted by Arsenal this summer. That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that PSV would like to keep the 20-year-old after his outstanding season in the Eredivisie. Xavi Simons scored 19 goals in the Dutch top-flight. Unsurprisingly, he is attracting attention. Reports from Voetbal International claimed that Arsenal are the side most likely to make a move for Simons. But it seems that the Gunners face competition for his signature. Tuttomercatoweb notes that Paris Saint-Germain have a buy-back clause that may allow them to bring the forward back to the French capital. Simons is not keen to return to Parc des Princes. But there is also Bayern Munich in the running. And Tuttomercatoweb reports that Thomas Tuchel’s side plans to make an offer for the starlet. It is not clear whether Simons would be keen to join Bayern. But he made a brave move opting to head to PSV while on the books at PSG.

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané’s future with the club is uncertain, but he might have an option to move to Saudi Arabia:

Sadio Mane could join fellow Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in joining Al-Ettifaq as the Saudi Pro League continue their pursuit of some of the world’s biggest names. It has been reported that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) - the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia - ‘dreams’ of sending Mane to Al-Ettifaq, who are said to want to make Gerrard their next manager.

We are deep in the throes of silly season with Bayern Munich and it has been absolute craziness for days now.

With some big name (and money!) players potentially coming in to Bayern Munich and some club staples potentially heading out, the team is in a state of flux. There is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The transfer of West Ham’s Declan Rice to Bayern Munich is not looking good...what’s next? Who can Bayern Munich get if Arsenal FC makes its play for Rice?

Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s plan to revamp its attack and why it has the futures for Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry on shaky ground.

Why Raphael Guerreiro was a deft pickup.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s instability, how long it might take the new leadership to fix, and why patience will be vital for fans of the club.

Werder Bremen star Niclas Füllkrug is not going to rush into a transfer. The 30-year-old is getting interest from club in England and Italy, but is going to feel out the market:

The management of Füllkrug is continuing to sound out the market. No concrete offers yet but there are still some interesting options in and for the 30 y/o striker. No decision yet.



Price valuation: €15-20m.



Füllkrug, Bundesliga top scorer!

It will be interesting to see what happens if there is a scenario where Bayern Munich cannot get any of the strikers that it really wants and Füllkrug is available.

Former Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Marc Roca and current Leeds United player Marc Roca could head to Real Betis on a loan:

Real Betis and Leeds are in advanced talks for the loan of Marc Roca, confirmed.



The economic situation of the club takes more time to close the deal, which is not at risk.



The possible move of William Carvalho to could unlock their incoming market.

Well, that was close. Germany narrowly avoided defeat to the mighty Ukraine despite playing at home and going up 1-0 early in the game. Hansi Flick tested out a back three and it reaped dividends, only not for the team that it was intended to. Germany seem like they have a million problems and a lot of them will be familiar to fans of Bayern Munich, but also brand new ones that are unique to the international setup.

Here are our talking points from the game: