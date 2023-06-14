Is Bayern Munich trying to bring Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega back to Germany?

Bayern Munich has long been rumored to be a fan of Manchester City backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, but is the club looking to bring him back to Germany?

With Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Yann Sommer, Alexander Nübel, and Johannes Schenk already in tow, it would seem doubtful, but The Sun thinks there might be something there — enough, actually, to convince Pep Guardiola to give him a raise:

STEFAN ORTEGA will be handed a new deal worth £85,000 a week to see off interest from overseas. Pep Guardiola showed his faith in Manchester City’s back-up keeper by sticking with him for the 2-1 FA Cup final win over neighbours United. Now the German, who arrived on a free from Arminia Bielefeld last July, is in line for another boost with a fresh contract and £20,000-a-week rise. Ortega, who has two years left on his current terms, picked Manchester ahead of Bayern Munich 12 months ago. But the Bundesliga giants remain big admirers and there have been murmurs in Germany of them making another bid this summer. City would have been unwilling to lose Ortega regardless of Bayern’s interest — but they are now ready to extend his deal by at least a year to nail down his future.

Noted pundit Didi Hamann recently touched on Ortega as well, noting that the goalkeeper is a starting-caliber netminder.

“Stefan Ortega would probably start for Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United. People in Germany were surprised that he went to Manchester City when Bielefeld were relegated. Ortega is a great shot-stopper and he’s also very good with his feet,” Hamann told Casinos En Ligne (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “Ortega has so much potential to be a regular starter at a big club but he ended up choosing to sit on the bench at Manchester City. Then again, Ortega might win the treble in his first season at the club and these big clubs do need quality second goalkeepers in the cup competitions and as backup.”

Hamann also expressed his admiration for Ortega’s mental fortitudes as a goalkeeper.

“Stefan Ortega played at Bielefeld, a club which was battling relegation in the Bundesliga. To go and be the number one at Manchester United is a massive difference. If a goalkeeper makes a mistake at Bielefeld then no one cares, but you can’t do that at a club like Manchester United, you would have to perform every single game,” Hamann said. “From a psychological view, it’s very different, but I do think Ortega would have the ability to do it. He’s the best backup goalkeeper in the business right now and he would definitely improve a side like Manchester United.”

BFW Analysis

Could this be a legitimate deal for Bayern Munich? It does not seem likely that the Bavarians are in the market for a goalkeeper when, ideally, they are looking to sell Sommer and Nübel, while also potentially loaning out Schenk.

Regardless, the thought of Bayern Munich being able to convince Ortega to leave a scenario in Manchester City where is set to receive a raise just to backup Manuel Neuer seems extremely unlikely.