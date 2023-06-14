Report: Bayern Munich defender headed to Hannover 96

If Bayern Munich face an exodus of defenders in the summer transfer window, one area they might turn to is their campus. One rising talent who won’t be around to help, however, is left-footed left-back/center-back Bright Arrey-Mbi.

According to a Bild report, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Arrey-Mbi is set to make his stay at Hannover 96 permanent after a successful loan spell for the 2. Bundesliga club last season. Arrey-Mbi made 14 starts and garnered 1,183 minutes over 15 games, per fbref.

Per the report, Hannover sporting director Marcus Mann intends to haggle with Bayern over a €400k purchase option that had been included as part of the loan deal. Think João Cancelo, but lower stakes — Bayern had included a €70m option clause as part of his loan from Manchester City but were always going to try to negotiate that down if they decided to pursue.

While the Cancelo pursuit looks cancelled, Hannover can probably be expected to secure Arrey-Mbi’s services. The 20-year-old will then be the latest graduate of the Bayern academy, and perhaps with a strong season or two, we’ll be seeing him back in the German top flight.

