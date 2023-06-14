Bayern Munich to look for left-footed center back

Lucas Hernandez is reportedly leaving Bayern Munich for Paris Saint-Germain, though nothing is set in stone just yet.

Earlier this month, Hernandez looked set to be ready to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich, but he seems to have had a change of heart since the end of the Bundesliga season. Reports suggest PSG is offering Hernandez a five-year deal, which was longer than the contract extension that Bayern was getting ready to offer him.

It is understood that Bayern will be on the hunt for a left-footed center back to replace him, per Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke. They also report that there’s yet to have been an official offer submitted to Bayern from PSG for Hernandez, but a final decision on what his future has in store is still imminent.

For the center-back role, Hernandez would need to be replaced with a like for like central defender to add to the depth of Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano.