Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies hosts soccer camp in Canada

Bayern Munich player Alphonso Davies is one of the most well-known players in North America, and he made good use of that when he hosted a soccer camp at Victoria Soccer Club in West Edmonton.

A report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation states that 44 kids joined Davies in the event where they showcased their skills to and played with the former Vancouver Whitecaps player. Here’s what some of the kids said:

“I did a step-over. I showed him a step and Alphonso said, ‘That’s cool.’” - Emerson Doyle (8) “Alphonso is an idol of mine,” - Elias Sauer of local club Edmonton Scottish “Davies has blown up soccer in Edmonton. All the kids are playing soccer and want to be the next Davies. It’s exciting to see him in person,” Keiren Mackenzie’s (11) dad Alan.

Davies said that camps like the one he just held helped him develop his game, make friends, enjoy the moments, etc. “It’s [about] enjoying the game and inspiring them to keep believing in your dreams,” the 22-year-old Roadrunner said. “Growing up, I remember doing these drills, playing five-on-fives...It helps make it fun for everyone being able to compete with your peers. These are the things I did to help me develop my skills and also socialize with others.” The country is currently focusing on grassroots football, with the aim of guiding aspiring players to follow the program that Davies took.

The next camp will be in Toronto in the summer, with plans to make the camps a regular occurrence across the country.