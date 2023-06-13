Report: Bayern Munich no longer prioritizing a defensive midfielder, still monitoring Sofyan Amrabat

Thomas Tuchel had made his intentions clear heading in to this summer’s transfer window; he wanted a striker and a No. 6.

So far, Bayern Munich has already brought in Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and is set to officially announce the signing of Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund after the international break. That means the top priorities are still unaddressed.

West Ham’s Declan Rice was Tuchel’s number one target for the defensive midfield position, but all signs are currently pointing towards the recent Europa Conference League winner opting for a move to Arsenal and ultimately staying in London. The West Ham skipper is allowed to leave the Hammers this summer, as his current contract with them is set to expire in June 2024. With a contract extension apparently off the table, this is the last summer where David Moyes can reinvest the funds from a Rice sale into his West Ham squad.

From Bayern’s standpoint, now that it’s pretty clear that Rice is going to join Arsenal instead of the Rekordmeister, it’s not a priority to find a replacement — as per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg. The club will now shift its focus to bringing in a top-class striker during the summer window, and for that position, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović have been linked with potential moves to Bayern.

Plettenberg also reports that Bayern will keep tabs on Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, as the player was, at one point, offered to the club. For the Moroccan international, it’s worth noting that, after losing the Conference League final to West Ham, his brother Nordin Amrabat said that the Fiorentina midfielder prefers a move to Spain when the press asked him about a potential move to the Premier League. Whether or not that effectively rules out Bayern as a future potential destination is unclear, however.

But if Amrabat does resolve to leave Fiorentina, perhaps Bayern still could wind up with a new number six.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

