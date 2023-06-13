Germany’s June 2023 International Break: All Updates

Germany need to prepare for Euro 2024 on home soil, and these games are critical tests. With Poland, Ukraine, and Colombia lined up, Hansi Flick has a chance to test out some new theorems and see if any new blood can rejuvenate this German side that has been battered by three terrible tournament performances in a row.

The signs are not promising. With the back three already floundering, things look bleak for the Germans heading into later games. All we can do is watch and stare at the multitude of horrors taking place on the pitch, like the protagonist of a Lovecraft novel who has been confronted with sights beyond their greatest imagination.

Ok, that’s a little dramatic. But it isn’t looking great.

