Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation headed back to the future

Everything old is new again. After one unfortunate ski trip flipped the script on many of the cast of characters associated with Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer is racing back to fitness. And the keeper situation, it seems, is returning to the way it was.

According to kicker report Frank Linkesch, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that means Neuer and long-time deputy Sven Ulreich will be the Bavarians’ 1-2 punch at keeper in 2023/24. It leaves the transfer situation at the position very open in the years to come, however, as Neuer (37) and Ulreich (34) are both closer to the end of their careers than the start, and both have contracts expiring in 2024.

Also paving the way for a refresh in the near future is a shuffling of the decks behind them. Time seems to have run out as far as the patience of on-loan Alexander Nübel goes; Neuer’s formerly anointed successor is reportedly expected to leave. So, too, is Neuer’s interim replacement Yann Sommer — at least per kicker. Whether Sommer will push for a move, or Bayern will find a suitor, is another story.

Even youth keeper Johannes Schenk — who at 20 has already made a number of matchday squads for the senior team — is expected to depart, though only on a loan. Schenk’s development at another squad could indicate to Bayern whether he’s a realistic part of their future.

And so things are headed back where they’ve started. Neuer and Ulreich, for at least one more go for the German record champions!

