Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernández requests transfer to Paris Saint-Germain

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández has informed the club of his desire to transfer away to Paris Saint-Germain. The 27-year-old is currently under contract until 2024 and will not renew.

While a contract extension had been expected throughout the Spring, Bayern’s topsy-turvy season and front office outgoings may have created an opening. PSG’s offer turned the defender’s head — something which rarely happens on the pitch — and Bayern have evidently failed to convince him to stay.

According to Plettenberg, Bayern will demand €60m plus bonuses for a player who was originally an €80m signing. Hernández has achieved much in his four seasons in Munich, and his departure will leave a significant hole at both center-back, where he was Bayern’s only left-footed option, and left-back, where he was an alternative to Alphonso Davies. It will also shift to spotlight back to his France teammate Benjamin Pavard, whose future in Bavaria is also uncertain in this transfer window.

The ball is in PSG’s court now. Plettenberg has reported that Hernández will be allowed to leave, and it’s up to the Ligue 1 champions to make their opening offer.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.