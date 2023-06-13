Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß launches tirade against oil clubs

If you haven’t heard already (or have but don’t want to remember), Manchester City just won the Champions League after Inter Milan pushed the wrong buttons in the final. No one wants a club that only became successful because of their affluent owners to just buy their way to glory, and that’s what Bayern Munich executive Uli Hoeneß thinks.

“It’s not just Manchester City, it’s everything that comes from the Middle East. I’m very worried about what’s coming from Saudi Arabia, they seem to have endless money. We pay for it through our oil price,” Uli fumed (Sky Sports Deutschland via @iMiaSanMia).

The 71-year-old also said that being vocal about it but doing nothing won’t help. “But complaining makes no sense, we have to find other ways to counter this,” Hoeneß stated. “It will certainly not be easy in the next ten years. You can see that in the Gulf, where they bought everything.”

Knowing the limitations of clubs, they can’t buy everyone and the ones that are available should be signed before those players get swayed by the huge pay of the oil clubs. “But the advantage is that they can only play with 11 players and a squad can only have 15-16 players. So, there will always be more than 50-60 good players in the world and we need to get to those.”

At the end of the day, Hoeneß congratulated former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola for winning his third UCL trophy: “I told him that nobody deserves it more than him.”