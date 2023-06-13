Juventus bails on Super League project, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid remain

When 12 European clubs announced their plans to form a European Super League, it was met with widespread criticism and prompted nine of them to pull out mere days after the announcement; Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain famously declined invitations to participate in the ESL. For the longest time, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona were trying to get it going again, but now one of the three hold outs has left as well.

ESPN reports that Juventus is discussing a departure from the project with the La Liga giants but denied reports of UEFA giving them a European ban. The three clubs are also awaiting a ruling from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg vis-à-vis their legal challenge against UEFA’s alleged “monopoly” over European competitions.

Juventus have been a rather unstable club as of late, with legal troubles constituting 15- and 10- point deductions that left them outside the Champions League spots which could have given them a much needed cash inflow. With only two of the 12 clubs remaining, it will be interesting to see if the ESL does end up coming to fruition.