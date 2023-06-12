Germany’s Joshua Kimmich laments “unnecessary goals through mistakes”

After storming out of the gates for a quick 1-0 lead, Germany repeatedly shot itself in the foot to fall into a two-goal deficit.

No one seemed more unhappy about the situation than Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Eventually, the desperate Germans clawed their way back into the match to salvage a 3-3 draw, but the performance was inconsistent and unnerving for both the team and its fans.

For Kimmich, it was frustrating, but he was proud of the way his team did not give up.

“We got off to a good start, took the lead and had other chances. Then we conceded unnecessary goals through mistakes, which has been recurrent for us since the World Cup. We kept pushing and got rewarded with the equalizer in the end,” Kimmich told ZDF (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich ended up notching the game-tying goal on a penalty kick when Kai Havertz was chopped down in the box late in the match. It was not pretty by any means, but it was better than a loss for the team — and its fans (well, maybe some of the fans, anyway).