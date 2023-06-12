Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 3-3 Ukraine (Friendly)

Well, that was close. Germany narrowly avoid defeat to the mighty Ukraine despite playing at home and going up 1-0 early in the game. Hansi Flick tested out a back three and it reaped dividends, only not for the team that it was intended to. Germany seem like they have a million problems and a lot of them will be familiar to fans of Bayern Munich, but also brand new ones that are unique to the international setup.

Here are our talking points from the game:

The back three doesn’t work — please stop using it, Hansi.

Did Joshua Kimmich use Lewandowski’s stutter-step penalty technique?

The horrible state of the German fullback roster. Should Kimmich be sent back to the flanks?

A concerning lack of chances created by the German attack. The missing factor is left as an exercise for the listener.

Leon Goretzka is being unfairly maligned for his performance.

Does Hansi Flick see Kai Havertz as an alternative to Niclas Fullkrug at striker?

You cannot trust a Borussia Dortmund player on the national team.

A suggestion for what kind of lineup Germany should use at the Euros.

