Four observations from Germany’s frustrating 3-3 draw to Ukraine

In Germany’s 1000th match, they disappointed once again, as they were only able to salvage a late draw after a massive defensive collapse. Ukraine offered very little to threaten Germany, and the German defense made it as hard as possible for the team to succeed today.

This three-back experiment failed miserably

In just the first half against Ukraine, former Bayern Munich and current national team coach Hansi Flick’s new experiment back-three had already conceded twice. With three central defenders, Germany was still being countered easily by Ukraine’s speed and passing.

Many were skeptical about Flick trying out the back-three this international window, and with good reason. This formation rarely works for any teams that employ it, especially teams that are already struggling to score.

This is another bad look for Flick, and more critics will start slowly expressing their concerns over Germany’s managerial position.

David Raum isn’t good enough

When Raum first burst onto the scene for Germany, he was one of the brightest players in the Bundesliga. Fast forward to a year or so later and Raum’s game is a bleak resemblance of what it used to be.

Raum didn’t perform well for RB Leipzig this season and was often excluded from the starting lineup, especially later in the season. Now, Raum’s inconsistencies are evident in his lackluster performances for Germany. Missed scoring opportunities, failed crosses, and most importantly, being dribbled by every 10 minutes.

Finding solid fullbacks has been a struggle for Germany for years now, but the problem might be at its worst now.

Hansi Flick (probably) has a personal vendetta for Niclas Füllkrug

After benching the breakout Werder Bremen striker in key matches for Germany in the World Cup, Flick has once again shown his lack of love for the striker by subbing him off at half time against Ukraine.

A harsh substitution, as Füllkrug was by no means the issue for Die Mannschaft, and even scored in the first half. He did miss a certain goal for in the opening minutes, but that shouldn’t have been enough to warrant a half-time exit.

So why does Flick play him for so few minutes? Especially after Füllkrug has averaged a goal per game when appearing for Germany.

Kai Havertz saves the day

Kai Havertz saved absolute embarrassment for Germany at home, as his late goal and winning the penalty to ultimately tie the game. Havertz has shown some brilliance in some odd matches for Germany over the last year. If he can become more consistent, Germany would benefit greatly.

Maybe Germany’s worst problem isn’t their scoring after all.

