Report: Bayern Munich lobs inquiry to RB Leipzig for Joško Gvardiol

In a somewhat stunning turn of events, Bayern Munich reached out to RB Leipzig about the status of star center-back Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian defender has developed into one of the best defensive prospects in all of football. At 21-years-old, Gvardiol has already put in two standout seasons in the Bundesliga, along with terrific performances in the World Cup (minus some struggles against Lionel Messi).

Now, though, Bayern Munich is facing the realistic possibility of losing both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. Knowing that, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting that the Bavarians made an inquiry to Die Roten Bullen for Gvardiol.

Unfortunately, RB Leipzig’s requested fee exceeds nine-figures and might have priced out the Bavarians, given Chelsea FC’s alleged willingness to potentially go that high for the Croatian (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern have enquired about Joško Gvardiol and are informed about his situation. The defender has a €110m release clause, valid in 2024. A move to Munich, however, is unlikely due to the extremely high fee. Manchester City are favorites.

While Bayern Munich could spend that much for Gvardiol if it wanted to, the scenario does seem very unlikely. Not only will the club be down to two starting-caliber center-backs (Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano), but not everyone in the executive offices might be completely comfortable with those players (Upamecano might also be disgruntled, depending on what you believe, as well).

Regardless, it is safe to assume that RB Leipzig will not do Bayern Munich any favors and lower the price just to get a deal done.