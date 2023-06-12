Bayern Munich and Lucas Hernandez set to meet shortly; no offer from PSG yet

Bayern Munich will not let anyone grab Lucas Hernandez just yet. Despite the persistent rumors saying that the Frenchman will transfer to another club, the Rekordmeister and the player will meet Tuesday:

News #Hernández: A personal meeting with the player is scheduled for Tuesday at Säbener Straße. Nothing has changed: There is a new contract until 2027 on the table for weeks; ready to sign. Understand his current salary is around €15m/year. Paris offers more salary. Still no concrete offer from #PSG to Bayern yet. – Sky Sports Deustchland journo Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal)

Bayern’s contract offer remains the same and should Lucas sign the contract, it would see him stay at the club until 2027. Paris Saint-Germain, the club hot after Hernandez’s heels, have not submitted a concrete offer for the 27-year-old former Atletico Madrid defender although the Parisians are capable of giving Hernandez a much more lucrative deal if that offer does come.