Is Dayot Upamecano angling for a transfer away from Bayern Munich?

According to a report from kicker, Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano is unhappy with his role under Thomas Tuchel and could be looking to leave the Rekordmeister this summer:

Two years ago, Dayot Upamecano came to Bayern with Julian Nagelsmann. In the Bavarian capital, the defender has often been left behind in the important games and is dissatisfied with his situation. His future will probably depend on the personal planning games of coach Thomas Tuchel. The decision-makers in Munich value Upamecano’s qualities, but are also aware of his major mistakes.

However, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg issued his own report that Upamecano was not looking to leave Bayern Munich and that he has not given any indication that he would like to make an exit from the club. Plettenberg did acknowledge that Upamecano does have several clubs contacting him with inquiries about his availability, though:

News #Upamecano: A transfer was not discussed in the last days. Player has no intention to leave the club in summer. Although he has many enquiries from top clubs.



Upamecano, long-term contract and not unhappy at Bayern. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/Gy2qcUiqgG — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 12, 2023

BFW Analysis

Upamecano had a tough second half of the season, with a few extremely disappointing moments, but he was solid overall for the season.

While it might be true that there is at least a little internal doubt about how Upamecano will perform next season, it does seem premature for either side in the equation to think about a potential move. The Frenchman figures to have a starting role Tuchel in 2023/24 barring the acquisition of player who can beat him out for the starting job.

The Bavarians are in the market for another center-back, but that is presumably to backfill the expected departures of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. It is conceivable that Bayern Munich could acquire a player who is capable of usurping Upamecano’s job, but having three starting-caliber center-backs is par for the course for a team using a back four-based formation.