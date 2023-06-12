Manchester City has “tailor-made” position for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich

Noted pundit Didi Hamann thinks that Manchester City could make a play for Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich — and that the Bavarians would be willing to listen to the offer.

“Joshua Kimmich’s best position is at right back. I think the John Stones role at Manchester City is tailor-made for Kimmich, but then again it’s hard to play better or even as good as (John) Stones in that role anyway,” Hamann told Casinos En Ligne (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “Kimmich would be able to play the No. 8 role too and replace or rotate with (İlkay) Gündoğan. It won’t be easy for Kimmich to play that Gündoğan role because he’s not done it before, but Manchester City has so much of the ball, I can see he can play well.

“Kimmich is a flexible player and he would be perfect for the right-back role where they come into midfield. If Kimmich does come to play that position, then Manchester City will have to find a position for Stones.”

Hamann went on to say that he believes that Bayern Munich will listen to transfer proposals.

“If Manchester City really want Kimmich, then I’m sure Bayern Munich will listen to offers. Joao Cancelo is too expensive to buy for £70 million, but if they can get him and a lot of money from Manchester City, it might be worth it,” Hamann said. “Kimmich is not a defensive midfielder, and now there are rumors that Thomas Tuchel wants Declan Rice at Bayern Munich. Kimmich is best as a right-back and Leon Goretzka has been a massive disappointment. Konrad Laimer will be coming to Bayern from RB Leipzig so he’ll be another option in that midfield. That’s why Bayern will listen to offers for Kimmich and Goretzka.”

Just a few weeks ago, Kimmich was linked to Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City, but those rumors could be describe as loose to say the least.

BFW Analysis

There is some merit to how Hamann analyzes Bayern Munich’s midfield situation, but it does seem extremely doubtful that the Bavarians would be willing to part ways with the Germany international, even if Manchester City presented a nine-figure offer.

Kimmich is a staple of the club at Bayern Munich these days and even if Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to push an all-in bid to his old club for Kimmich, it seems that the Rekordmeister would be very hesitant to approve such a move.

While Bayern Munich could end up overloaded at the No. 8 position, Kimmich would appear to be one of the players on the “no sell” list for Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß.