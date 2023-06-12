 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Official: Eintracht Frankfurt hires former Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller

Bayern Munich is doing business...sort of.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

As has been expected for days, Eintracht Frankfurt formally announced the hiring of former Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller as its new head coach.

Toppmöller worked as an assistant coach under Julian Nagelsmann and despite his popularity among the players, was part of the group that was let go. Now, Toppmöller will get a chance to lead his own team at Eintracht Frankfurt:

Bayern Munich acknowledged the move from their official Twitter account as well:

Dino Toppmöller joins @Eintracht and becomes the new head coach there.

Servus and all the best in Frankfurt, Dino!

At 42-years-old, Toppmöller is going to be a young manager working at a club that has done extremely well at showcasing young players in recent years. If he can capture some of the magic he had in relating with Bayern Munich’s squad, he should be poised for success.

Officially, it is unclear how much of a transfer fee was involved, but it is clear that Bayern Munich probably did receive something for Toppmöller, which we all know...is better than nothing.

Unofficially, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting the fee to be €250,000:

