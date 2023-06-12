Official: Eintracht Frankfurt hires former Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller

As has been expected for days, Eintracht Frankfurt formally announced the hiring of former Bayern Munich assistant coach Dino Toppmöller as its new head coach.

Toppmöller worked as an assistant coach under Julian Nagelsmann and despite his popularity among the players, was part of the group that was let go. Now, Toppmöller will get a chance to lead his own team at Eintracht Frankfurt:

Dino Toppmöller has been appointed new head coach.



The 42-year-old ex-pro and former Eintracht player has been given a contract that ties him to the club until 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣! #SGE pic.twitter.com/y3DfSjqpZb — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) June 12, 2023

Bayern Munich acknowledged the move from their official Twitter account as well:

ℹ️ Dino Toppmöller schließt sich @Eintracht an und wird dort neuer Chefcoach.



Servus und alles Gute in Frankfurt, Dino! pic.twitter.com/YPVXgxSyE9 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 12, 2023

Dino Toppmöller joins @Eintracht and becomes the new head coach there. Servus and all the best in Frankfurt, Dino!

At 42-years-old, Toppmöller is going to be a young manager working at a club that has done extremely well at showcasing young players in recent years. If he can capture some of the magic he had in relating with Bayern Munich’s squad, he should be poised for success.

Officially, it is unclear how much of a transfer fee was involved, but it is clear that Bayern Munich probably did receive something for Toppmöller, which we all know...is better than nothing.

Unofficially, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting the fee to be €250,000: