Germany vs Ukraine: Lineups are out! Sane and Kimmich start, Musiala and Havertz left on the bench!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! The predictions were a little bit off, it seems. Joshua Kimmich does start, but so does Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka. Good Bayern representation overall.

With the season now over, it’s time for the post-credits scene! Except football isn’t a Marvel movie. While most Bayern Munich fans have already been captivated by the numerous transfer rumors floating around on the internet lately, we here at BFW shift our focus to Germany’s friendly versus Ukraine today. It’s a game where Hansi Flick promised he would debut a back three, and it could have numerous implications for the preparations leading to Euro 2024.

Among Bayern players, only Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala are expected to start — the lowest number in years. Does that say more about Bayern, or the German NT at the moment?

Let’s hope for a fun game.

Match Info

Location: Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany

Time: 6:00 pm local time, 12:00 pm EST

