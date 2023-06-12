Bavarian Podcast Works S5E49: Germany’s upcoming matches mean a lot; Why Bayern Munich’s transfer window could go downhill quickly; and MORE!

You want to talk Bayern Munich and Germany? We’ve got you covered.

Bayern Munich is in the middle of about a million transfer rumors and is looking to add — at least — three key players this summer. Germany is in throws of trying to figure out who it is as a national team and is facing three opponents in friendlies over the next week.

Indeed, there is much to yack about when it comes to some of your favorite topics. Here is what is on tap for this episode of the Bavarian Podcast Works Flagship Show:

A look at Germany’s squad for the slate of matches during this international session.

Why Hansi Flick is towing a fine line between job security and getting sacked.

What could go right for Germany.

Why some German linchpins might be out of luck moving forward.

How the summer transfer window could turn out disastrous for Bayern Munich. What if Bayern Munich doesn’t get any of the big name players that it wants?

