Herbert Hainer expects Leon Goretzka, Benjamin Pavard to stay at Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich has already signed Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and all but wrapped up signing Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund, but there’s a long way yet to go in the summer transfer window.

As was previously identified by Thomas Tuchel, the club is still in search of a top-class striker and a defensive midfielder, but they could also be on the hunt for a left-footed center back if Lucas Hernandez is persuaded to leave Bayern and join Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition to Hernandez, both Leon Goretzka and Benjamin Pavard have been rumored to be exploring potential moves away from Bayern this summer, which would require the club to look for even more replacements if they were both to leave. Between both Goretzka and Pavard, Manchester United and Liverpool have shown keen interest in trying to sign the midfielder or defender, respectively, but nothing concrete has taken place yet. Pavard’s contract expires next summer, so this would, in theory, be a good time for Bayern to try to sell the defender, but Goretzka’s run through June 2026 as he signed a five-year extension alongside Joshua Kimmich in the fall of 2021.

Despite the rumors suggesting both Goretzka and Pavard could be on their way(s) out of the club this summer, club president Herbert Hainer expects them both to remain Bayern players through next season. The club is still searching for a new sporting director after dismissing both Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn on the last day of the Bundesliga season, but the current front office and board are remaining rather relaxed in terms of transfers for this summer, even though it’s a vital window.

“There are rumors about FC Bayern every day because our players are popular. Leon Goretzka signed a long-term deal with us. Pavard has shown very good performances and we’d like to continue with him,” Hainer told Bild TV over the weekend (as per @iMiaSanMia). If either one, or both, of the players leave, it certainly would not be the first time Hainer has said something to the public and then have the exact opposite happen shortly thereafter. He had been praising Julian Nagelsmann just days before the club ultimately announced the decision that he had been sacked during the March international break.