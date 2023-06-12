Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer gives update on the future of Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez should have been a surefire extension but now we find ourselves with the 27-year-old bent on moving to Paris Saint-Germain. Do we have hopes of keeping the Frenchman? Well, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer gives us an update:

We are in constant contact and have also supported him very closely during the rehab phase. Anyone who saw him at the title celebrations saw that he is not unhappy here. We want to keep him on the long term. – Bild TV as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The club bosses are apparently paying close attention to the situation of the player by maintaining contact with him during his recovery period and that he’s “happy” here due to his participation in the title celebrations. It remains to be seen if Lucas ends up signing a new contract in Munich or possibly joining former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann in the French capital.