BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Transfer In

It’s that time again!

Bayern Munich’s season is over and now we are left to debate what went right, what went wrong, and how everyone ended up in this place.

The BFW Postseason Breakdown will cover many of the controversial topics and talking points that emerged via the categories we will present for you to vote on.

Let’s not waste any more time and you can get down to it...

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Transfer

Some of us covered our ideas in RLD’s piece here, but now we want your input. To refresh, this is what we came up with:

Chuck: I’m of the belief that Bayern Munich has good depth at wing, outside-back, center-back, and goalkeeper. I also believe that Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Konrad Laimer, and — maybe Ryan Gravenberch (if he sticks around, which is no sure thing) — can provide a stable base for the central midfield. There are more than enough options for the attacking midfield spot as well, so I’m all-in on adding a striker. The options are not ideal for one reason or another.

Victor Osimhen could cost €150M, Randal Kolo Muani could also cost nine figures and has some questions attached to him regarding his fit with the kind of striker Bayern Munich wants, and Harry Kane is just a pipe dream. Who does that leave? Niclas Füllkrug and Dusan Vlahović, who were both crossed off Bayern Munich’s wish list...or at least we thought they were. Recent reports have Bayern Munich back in on Vlahović. What about Rasmus Højlund? He would represent a massive gamble because of his lack of a track record. None of these candidates are perfect, but I think Bayern Munich can whittle down the cost on Vlahović to make it more palatable and then the club can hope it can revive the Serbian attacker like it did Matthijs de Ligt. Selection: Dusan Vlahović.

RLD: Let’s start at the top again with the now open sporting director position. I would like to see Bayern stay in house with this one. The outside candidates (Max Eberl and co.) really don’t excite me and this club needs a healthy injection of youth and new ideas as we just can’t keep playing back to the future and recycling the old guard at every crisis. Thus I would like to see Marco Neppe get the title and work with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge for a couple of years before being allowed to fly on his own. Nobody is better connected and suited to run Bayern’s transfer business than Rummenigge and Neppe has shown himself smart and persuasive while working with Brazzo. It would also allow the club to keep Neppe working on salvaging the deals that Brazzo had lined up before his departure that now may be in peril.

We definitely need a new striker to progress. However, I have a rule that I don’t comment on players I have not seen a great deal of, and in this case, other than Kane I have not seen the other candidates enough to offer a proper opinion so I won’t. But for the midfield I will now break my rule. I also believe we need a strong No. 6 to shield the backline and orchestrate the offensive transitions. I have not seen Declan Rice enough to form my own opinions but I have a 70-year-old Dutch friend who is obsessed with the EPL and has forgotten more about football than I will ever know. He tells me Rice is the real deal so I am in on a big spend here. And while it is not a real addition I think we should be keeping Marcel Sabitzer. He played very well for us this year and looked good for Manchester United as well. He has a good relationship with Laimer, so beyond his own abilities I see him as being able to ease Konrad’s transition and thus enhance his value as well. I don’t think the fee we might get for Sabi would outweigh what he could offer us in staying longer. Selection: Declan Rice.

Samrin: Who I would like to see come in: I would like to see either Randal Kolo Muani, Harry Kane or possibly, the return of Robert Lewandowski. Kolo Muani is definitely not a great and proven striker in my book; however, he has all the tools to fit into a Bayern lineup and he would make a good focal point. As for Kane, he is a personal favorite. He would be mightily expensive and it is unlikely to happen. As for Lewandowski, that is pretty much an impossibility. Both parties were in the wrong to walk away from each other and by now, both parties might have realized this. With the circus that is the FC Barcelona transfer planning department, Lewa might find himself warming the bench soon. Whenever I watch Barca, I see his frustration every time Raphinha takes an attempt from distance or Dembele dribbles past the entire opposition only to see his attempt go far wide. He is a forgotten man sometimes and it is a shame to see, especially when he hasn’t lost a step. Players do leave clubs and come back — if it could happen with Stefan Effenberg, there is a tiny chance that it could happen with Lewa. Selection: Robert Lewandowski.

RIPLT: There are a few players that I would absolutely love for Bayern to get. I’d start with Rasmus Højlund. This kid looks really good and looks like he has the attributes to make it at Bayern. I’ve heard from some folks here that he’s a physical striker with an eye for goal. He’s 1.85m (6’ 1”) tall (same as Thomas Müller) so he’ll be a great choice for when our crosses end up in the box. Another is Bart Verbruggen. I’ve heard good things about this guy so maybe we can get him in before anyone else beats us to him. And Gavi. Just to troll FC Barcelona, we can pick this guy up, set his head straight, and maybe sell him for a profit. If you’ve noticed, my explanations aren’t really insightful, but it’s because I want Bayern to plan for the future. Take these players and develop them into world beaters. It just won’t make sense if we’re going for stopgaps or short term fixes or English players that’ll be too expensive. It’s time to look forward and not sideways or backwards. Selection: Rasmus Højlund.

Zippy: Bayern should keep one eye to the future and spend cautiously this transfer window — not to tie one hand behind Tuchel’s back but to ensure they can make a major bid for Florian Wirtz in 2024. That’s a German talent that Germany’s top club should not miss out on. I’ve gone back and forth on the striker question. Victor Osimhen is exciting and the right age profile, and I expect others will have covered him. Bayern probably won’t miss with him. I’m less sure about Randal Kolo Muani, but if I’m honest, Harry Kane is the most tantalizing of them all. Bayern have incredible pace up top: Kingsley Coman, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané. With Kane, the quality of the pass from a No. 9 that drops deep would be unparalleled, both for the counter and for unlocking a low block. Plus his finishing. He’d put up ludicrous numbers if he stays healthy. Kane deserves better than the Europa (Conference?) League, too. [Editor’s note: Tottenham since wound up out of Europe entirely.] Lastly, I just don’t see Bayern getting a real CDM this window. They need to give Laimer space on the roster to work and keep monitoring that market. If the defense needs more numbers than that, extend Blind for depth. Selection: Harry Kane.

Logan: After Bayern, Tottenham is my favorite team from the Big 5 in Europe. The debate of whether Harry Kane should come to Bayern has driven me insane over the past three years or so. As a Spurs fan, I would prefer him to stay at Tottenham, but if he were to leave, I would like to see Bayern put up the money for him. However, this seems less and less likely now. Another wishful-thinking scenario form the Premier League is that hypothetical situation where Manchester City gets relegated due to Financial Fair Play violations and we get Haaland to come back to the Bundesliga, but this time in the right colors. I don’t think this is going to happen. My third and final wishful thought is that Lewandowski has seen that the grass was not greener in Catalonia and comes back to green grass of Bavaria, specifically the Allianz Arena. Maybe Neuer, Müller, and Kimmich can take a trip this summer to talk him into coming back. Obviously, we could very much use him. Selection: Robert Lewandowski.