Germany’s home kit for 2024 leaked — and its giving 2006 vibes

The much-anticipated European championships will be arriving in just over one year. Germany will be hosting a major football tournament for the first time since 2006 when Germany hosted the World Cup. Germany will be showing up in very similar fashion as they did last time they hosted. Not in terms of team prestige and expectations, but in terms on their looks it would seem.

Germany's 2024 home kit will mainly be white, likely combined with a black Adidas logo and the tricolor of Germany's flag. There are two options for how the tricolor is incorporated into the kit, as shown below [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/pmyySYdBOe — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 24, 2023

Germany’s leaked home kit for 2024 looks eerily similar to the iconic Teamgeist look of 2006. Many have nostalgia for the 06 kits, but to most fans, it is basic and not overly appealing either. It remains both minimalistic and ugly, at least in my eyes. I for one, am hoping that the real kit looks nothing like this somehow, despite how accurate the reports are, or Adidas can make something beautiful out of this design.

There is no argument that Adidas did a wonderful job of the 2022 World Cup shirts for Germany, but this certainly looks like they are heading in the wrong direction. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!