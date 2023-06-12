Report: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Barcelona in for Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong

Amid a potential backline exodus in the upcoming 2023 summer transfer window, Bayern Munich are reported to be among the clubs circling around Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The versatile 22-year-old Dutchman has marauded up and down the wings for Xabi Alonso’s side last season and proved to be a dual-threat, providing both assists and goals.

Frimpong would be an offensive presence at right-back, and the interest (reported by Sky Sport News, as captured by @iMiaSanMia) comes amid substantial uncertainty over just who will remain at fullback for Bayern next season.

Benjamin Pavard is likely to look at options for playing center-back elsewhere, while Lucas Hernández is entertaining an overture from Paris Saint-Germain. Even Noussair Mazraoui, who arrived only last year, could be wanting out after a mixed experience in his first season and some frustration over his bench time after Tuchel’s appointment. Manchester City loanee João Cancel looks as good as gone, and even Alphonso Davies is the subject of speculation after putting the breaks on new contract talks in recent weeks.

Some reinforcements might be warranted, and Frimpong was a standout in the Bundesliga in 2022/23. But that’s resulted in clubs from England and Spain circling as well: the Sky report names Manchester United and FC Barcelona among the other parties, though nothing is reported to be advanced at this stage.

Leverkusen are apparently demanding €40 million minimum, “plus add-ons”. For a young, promising talent with a high ceiling, plus Bundesliga experience, that might be a sensible price to pay — particularly compared to the €70 million release clause that may have caused the Bavarians to balk at acquiring Cancelo.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

