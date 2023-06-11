Bayern Munich expected to announce Raphaël Guerreiro’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund

In no time flat, Bayern Munich are set to sign Raphaël Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer:

(All quotes are from Sport Bild journo Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

Raphaël Guerreiro is expected in Munich next week to undergo his medical and sign his contract. The club is planning with Guerreiro as competition for Alphonso Davies at left-back as well as an option in midfield. Tuchel attaches big importance to flexibility. The two parties have now clarified the final contractual details and agent’s fees. Official announcement is a matter of time. Guerreiro will travel to Munich after the upcoming Portugal games against Bosnia and Iceland to undergo his medical and sign his contract.

Bayern had João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City but his €70 million price tag proved to be out of reach for the Bavarians, hence the swift action taken with Guerreiro:

Thomas Tuchel would have liked to continue working with João Cancelo on the long-term, but due to the expensive price, the club moved quickly for Guerreiro after the end of the season. It only took a few conversations to convince him to join.

La Liga outfit Atlético Madrid also showed interest in the 29-year-old wingback, who eventually decided to stay in Germany. Cancelo on the other hand could be on his way to FC Barcelona: