Hansi Flick gives hints on what to expect for Germany during next matches

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is looking forward to seeing how Germany will fare during this international session.

The German national team will face Ukraine on Monday at 12:30PM EDT and the coach expects his team to be ready.

“It’s nice for the players of Ukraine to play against Germany and to be able to distract themselves from the issues they have at home. We want to help ensure that everyone who’s in the stadium will watch an attractive game,” Flick said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We are in a process with a view to next year’s Euros. We’re going to play in a new system, it’s not so easy. For us, every international match is there to find the eleven players who will be ready for next summer.”

The focus then quickly shifted to the roster, which is still missing a few players due to club commitments.

“Ilkay Gündogan and Robin Gosens will join the team on June 14th. Niclas Füllkrug will be in the starting XI tomorrow, that’s what I can reveal,” said Flick. “I’m very happy for Ilkay (Gündogan). He had top performances in crucial games and proved that he’s always there when you need him. We are happy in the coaching staff that we have such a big number of players who can play in midfield.”

As for who Flick didn’t call-up, the manager was asked about former Bayern Munich center-back and current Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Süle, who would seemingly fill a position of need on the roster. Flick did not want to delve too far into details, but let it be know that Süle understands what is expected of him.

“It’s important that every single player is in top form. It’s also important to push your fitness limits. I’ve already said a lot about Niklas, so I don’t want to say too much more about it. I like him, but he knows my thoughts, everything’s been said,” Flick remarked.