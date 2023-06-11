Bayern Munich’s Karl Heinz Rummenigge says “something will have to be done” during summer transfer window

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is ready for his club to make a splash in the transfer market.

In particular, Rummenigge wants to see the team find a permanent replacement for long-departed striker Robert Lewandowski.

“The transfer market is starting now, every club is trying to improve its team. Last year (Robert) Lewandowski was sold, that was at least 50 goals across all competitions which was missing. I think something will have to be done about that. But the rest in all calm,” Rummenigge told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I think we now got good players in (Raphael) Guerreiro and (Konrad) Laimer. I like Laimer a lot, very physical, very aggressive, he fits in well with the midfield we have now.”

Laimer and Guerreiro were a good start for Bayern Munich, but there is plenty of more work to done. Can the Bavarians fill the holes they have on the roster — and any additional needs that emerge over the summer?