Bayern Munich to improve offer to Lucas Hernandez, but PSG could push harder

Bayern Munich is going to make another attempt to convince defender Lucas Hernandez to stay and extend his contract.

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians are thinking of pushing their proposal from three years to four years:

Bayern value Lucas Hernández at €50m, even though the club does not want to sell him in principle. Further talks with Hernández are scheduled for next week, before he goes on vacation. Bayern are ready to improve their offer and give him four-year contact.

However, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Paris Saint-Germain could be poised to ramp up their efforts their own efforts to push Hernandez to make a change. One thing is clear, though, Bayern Munich will not let Hernandez walk away for free next summer:

FC Bayern expect PSG to ‘attack’ Lucas Hernandez deal in the next days as the situation looks very open now after the management change. No intention to lose him on free next year. Extension this summer or he will be sold.

Should Hernandez opt to leave — as teammate Benjamin Pavard is expected to do — Bayern Munich would need a new center-back from the transfer market.