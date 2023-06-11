Uli Hoeneß explains what Bayern Munich’s plan was for sacking CEO Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić

When Bayern Munich ham-handedly bungled the sacking of former manager Julian Nagelsmann, so many things went wrong.

First, CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić made the decision without consulting the advisory board — or even club president Herbert Hainer.

Later, word leaked to the media before the club could inform Nagelsmann or his agent, which led to a reporter informing the coach’s agent of the news — and Nagelsmann finding out as he was away skiing.

It was a total mess — and Uli Hoeneß was determined to not go through another circus when the club made the decision to terminate Kahn and Salihamidžić.

“We wanted Oliver & Hasan to find out (about the dismissal) directly from us, we wanted to keep the topic away from the team before the game in Köln and we wanted to announce it to the public immediately after telling the players in the dressing room,” Hoeneß told Süddeutsche Zeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve heard that 85% of people think we’ve done the right thing, and we get a lot of messages from members and fans who think it was okay.”

Hoeneß also said that Kahn and Salihamidžić were getting fired whether Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title or not.

“We can’t make such an important decision for the future of FC Bayern dependent on whether Dortmund make it 3-2 in the 97th minute - or not. It doesn’t work that way,” Hoeneß remarked.