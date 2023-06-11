Bayern Munich have another sporting director candidate in FC Augsburg’s Stefan Reuter

Since Bayern Munich relieved Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić of his duties as sporting director, the club has kicked off the search for his successor. A new name has popped up on the list of potential appointees: FC Augsburg general manager Stefan Reuter.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Deutschland, Reuter is seen as the alternative solution should Bayern fail to land their main SD targets Max Eberl and Markus Krösche of RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively. The Bayern board have held internal talks and they agree that Reuter is a good shout for the SD because Stefan has experience and a good network (contacts).

Much like Eberl, Reuter was Bavarian-born and played for Bayern Munich from 1988-1991 (but not before playing for Nürnberg from 1984 to 1988). Much not like Eberl, however, Reuter did not take up a job at the club where he retired (Borussia Dortmund in 2004), taking up a non-playing role at 1860 Munich as their team manager from 2006 to 2009.