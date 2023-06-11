Everything is just fine at Bayern Munich as a new CEO takes the reins

It’s full steam ahead into the new era at Bayern Munich. A second-half collapse that saw the Holy Trinity of dismissals — head coach Julian Nagelsmann, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, and CEO Oliver Kahn — has swiftly placed the old guard back in charge.

That means, for now, Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, and Jan-Christian Dreesen — the former CFO who had looked set to depart — are calling the shots as new coach Thomas Tuchel enters his first summer transfer window.

Fortunately, things are already going incredibly well, according to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). From the atmosphere to the accoutrements, Dreesen has billowed in like a breath of fresh air:

New CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen invited around 200 club employees last Wednesday. Unlike Oliver Kahn, who was rather distant, Dreesen was approachable, toasted the employees and had white sausages served. There was a big round of applause

So there you have it. Dark times are over, happy days are here again, and it’s all good vibes and bonhomie in the Mia san Mia family.