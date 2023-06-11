It’s that time again!

Bayern Munich’s season is over and now we are left to debate what went right, what went wrong, and how everyone ended up in this place.

The BFW Postseason Breakdown will cover many of the controversial topics and talking points that emerged via the categories we will present for you to vote on.

Let’s not waste any more time and you can get down to it...

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment

Even though the season resulted in a Bundesliga title, there were several disappointing performances from players during this season. Let’s take a look at who let us down the most...

Chuck: You could really go a lot of different ways with this one. I didn’t have high expectations for Ryan Gravenberch, so I wasn’t disappointed when he barely played. I could really go with Manuel Neuer because his decision to go skiing was extremely disappointing! I thought Alphonso Davies continued a worrisome trend of having the same issues he’s had for two years now and not really evolving as a player. In the end, though, I did not expect Davies to all-of-a-sudden solve what was wrong with this game. In the end, I’m going with Sadio Mané, who was supposed to bring goal scoring and star power to Bavaria, but was ultimately best known for going offside and getting into altercations with Julian Nagelsmann and Leroy Sané. So, yeah, Mané was extremely disappointing. Selection: Sadio Mané.

RIPLT: This one, there’s a handful that has fallen well below expectation. The player that has frustrated me the most is Sadio Mané. When we signed him from Liverpool, everyone thought that it was such a good deal. Although his initial form was great, he regressed throughout the season and injuries did not help one bit (so is hitting your teammate). If we wanted Mané for his pace, he’s pretty much lost that. Winger? We’ve got like five players there. Remember that we used to play with two strikers in the 4-2-2-2, this is where he thrived under former coach Julian Nagelsmann, but his knack for scoring disallowed goals contributed to his downfall. He says he wants to stay and prove himself, so he better rise up to the challenge. Selection: Sadio Mané.

RLD: This one was the closest call for me. The obvious choice would be Sadio Mané. Big wage, big fanfare on his arrival, and then an unfortunate injury derailing what was looking like a good season. I am nonplussed with his smacking Leroy Sané, but overall his season was just lukewarm at best, despite the fact that he finished the season with the same number of goal involvements as Thomas Müller. For me, the biggest disappointment was Ryan Gravenberch. He arrived with a lot of hype and could never seem to earn his way into the lineup. When he did he always struck me as a good technical player but he could not seem to fit properly into the schemes offensively or defensively. On top of that his incessant whining about playing time kept putting what should be a locker room issue into the media spotlight. Selection: Ryan Gravenberch.

Ineednoname: It doesn’t say that this HAS to be a player so I’m gonna go with Thomas Tuchel. Coming in when a treble was still on the cards and emerging with only a Bundesliga title — one that was thanks to Borussia Dortmund bottling rather than any brilliance on Tuchel’s part — is rather abysmal. Yes, he came in at a tough time. Yes, he had to deal with Choupo-Moting’s injury. But that doesn’t excuse his numerous boneheaded mistakes in selection and tactics which made every single game game harder than it needed to be.

The runner-up in this category should be Julian Nagelsmann, who never really managed to figure it out. Selection: Thomas Tuchel.

Logan: I am not saying that every player is perfect — Mané should have done much better, and I am extremally disappointed in Gravenberch’s performance and attitude — but I am going to have to go with the Bayern executives and decision makers. This might be cheating to not pick a player, but Bayern were fighting on three fronts with a treble still much within their control when they panicked and fired Nagelsmann. I am not trying to defend the players whose performance got their coach fired, or Tuchel for his tactics, but the board had to know that this was a terrible idea. No matter who the incoming coach could/would have been, I think the end of the season finishes exactly as it did. Selection: Bayern Executives