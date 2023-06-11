 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
“We will see a new Sadio Mané next season” at Bayern Munich, promises teammate

It wasn’t an easy first year in Bavaria. Will Mané get a chance to redeem himself?

By zippy86
FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Like the club itself, Sadio Mané’s 2022/23 season for Bayern Munich started out strong. Freshly arrived from Liverpool, the Senegalese international seemed to acclimate in record time as the Bavarians romped all over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup at the end of July.

Yet just a year later, Mané’s future — and that of the club — has rarely been cloudier. A pre-World Cup injury derailed his season, but even before that his scoring record had faded. Mané has had to juggle different positions while hopping in and out of the XI under Julian Nagelsmann as well as Thomas Tuchel, and now finds himself among the touted transfers in a very, very crowded winger room. Safe to say that’s not how he imagined it.

But as the club — temporarily sans a sporting director after the recent axing of Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić — make their summer transfer window plans, don’t expect Mané to be ready to throw in the towel. Senegal teammate Saliou Ciss shared some insights into Mané’s season for Canal+ Sport Afrique, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Will we see a new Sadio in 2023/24? Will it still be at Bayern? Or will the much-heralded signing coup from just a summer ago be the latest casualty of the Bavarian churn and burn?

