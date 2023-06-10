Report: Agents for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard in talks with Liverpool

According to a report from Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk that was posted in his side-gig for CaughtOffside, the agent for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is engaged in talks with Liverpool FC.

Liverpool might have an early edge over FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, and AC Milan per Falk:

“Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer,” the SportBILD journalist wrote. “His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate. Previously, Chelsea and Barcelona were already known to be interested, as well as Italian clubs AC and Inter Milan.”

At this stage, there is no doubt that Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are exploring their options to leave Bayern Munich. Knowing that Bayern Munich will likely need a contingency plan to acquire a third, starting-caliber center-back to bolster its depth.

The past few seasons have offered a ridiculous amount of talent and depth on the backline for Bayern Munich. That could take a hit this summer as it is hard to replace the quality and versatility of players like Pavard and Hernandez.