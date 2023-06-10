What happens if Bayern Munich can’t get Declan Rice?

Bayern Munich is facing tough circumstances in its pursuit of West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

No matter what recent reports you believe (positive or negative), things are not really on solid ground when it comes to the Bavarians eventually signing the 24-year-old.

So...what happens if Bayern Munich cannot convince Rice to move to Germany? Well, reports on that subject are just as conflicting.

Foot Mercato journalists Santi Aouna and Hanif Ben Berkane are reporting that Bayern Munich is in the mix for Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and will be competing with FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Barcelona coach Xavi has already spoken to Sofyan Amrabat. Bayern, Atlético and Tottenham are also interested. The player’s preference is Barcelona. Fiorentina want €25-30m.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg acknowledged that Bayern Munich was looking into Amrabat, but that nothing was imminent:

News #Amrabat: He was offered to FC Bayern and the club bosses monitoring his situation now. They are valuating him as an interesting player. But understand he’s not a top transfer target at this stage. Bayern still focused on #Rice but a transfer of Rice is unlikely at this stage. First call Amrabat via @kessler_philipp (Tz journalist Philipp Kessler) @SkySportDE

Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau is also not sure that Bayern Munich is interested in the 26-year-old Morocco international:

There is no concrete alternative at the moment. According to SPORT1 information, the trail to Sofyan Amrabat is not hot, especially since the Florence star should prefer a move to Spain, where FC Barcelona in particular is interested.

Should Bayern Munich fail to acquire Rice — and if Amrabat is keen to move to Spain — it will be very interesting to see who else the club might target for the No. 6 role.

