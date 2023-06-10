Mr. Brightside: Report says failed pursuit of Declan Rice will offer Bayern Munich more financial freedom for other transfers — but it’s not over yet

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, previous news regarding Bayern Munich’s alleged “growing pessimism” surrounding its pursuit of West Ham defensive midfielder, might be over stated.

In fact, Hau says that talks are ongoing and “lively”:

Declan Rice and FC Bayern – according to SPORT1 information, there is still lively contact! Although the Munich side are aware of the financially strong competition from England - especially from FC Arsenal - there is still hope on Säbener Straße that the national player could find his way to Munich . It can currently be heard from England that Rice is more inclined to stay in the Premier League than to move abroad. But: The 24-year-old was impressed in previous talks - by FC Bayern itself, but also by Thomas Tuchel’s plans for him and the team. Despite all the speculation, Rice has not yet canceled the Munich team.

Whatever Rice decides, Bayern Munich expects “clarity in the next few days.” Moreover, Hau is reporting that Bayern Munch will “do anything” to get him — even spend nine figures:

How deep the German record champion would have to dig into the box at Rice is also not yet clear. Bayern are examining their financial options with their new transfer team - led by new CEO and Kahn successor Jan-Christian Dreesen. The new finance boss Michael Diederich had recently announced a record transfer within the club in the 100 million range. Whether Munich will pay such a sum for Rice depends primarily on him.

Should Rice opt for Arsenal FC, Manchester City, or Manchester United, though, Bayern Munich will see it as an opportunity to spread the wealth around to other positions, rather than banking it for later:

If Rice cancels, there would be more money for a top striker. In any case, according to SPORT1 information, the record champions are not planning any major upheaval this summer. Should Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernández change, FCB will try to find a new central defender in the six and nine positions in addition to the two areas identified by Tuchel.

With quite a few holes to fill, it sounds like Bayern Munich has a solid plan of attack.

