Report: Julian Nagelsmann could be the next manager for Paris Saint-Germain

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg provided an update on where things stand between Paris Saint-Germain and former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann’s name has been linked to several jobs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli, but the reports placing him as a potential option for PSG are holding more water than the other destinations.

Per Plettenberg, there is absolutely mutual interest between the two parties:

Transfer News #Nagelsmann: @PSG_inside is definitely interested! Understand Al-Khelaifi can really imagine to engage Nagelsmann as their new manager. First positive talks took place. But no agreements yet. No signing More rounds will follow. #PSG

Plettenberg, however, was not done there. The journalist checked back in with even more information. Plettenberg said that PSG did not submit a proposal to Nagelsmann or Bayern Munich as of yet:

News #Nagelsmann: No offer from #PSG yet. No negotiations with FC Bayern at this stage. Been told: Bayern demands a transfer fee between €10-15m!

Bayern Munich will never fully recoup what it initially paid RB Leipzig for Nagelsmann (rumored to be in the neighborhood of €25 million), but the rumored amount Plettenberg is floating would be a pretty nice haul if the Bavarians can get it.